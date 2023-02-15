Loudoun County leaders, together with representatives from the Federal Highway Administration, Virginia Department of Transportation and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, will host a groundbreaking for the next phase of its Northstar Boulevard construction Friday, Feb. 24.
The project will extend Northstar Boulevard as a four-lane median-divided road from Evergreen Mills Road to Rt. 50, completing a new link between Rt. 50 and Rt. 7 on Northstar and Belmont Ridge Road. It also includes a 10-foot-wide shared-use path on both sides of the road, a traffic signal on Rt. 50, and a new bridge over North Fork Broad Run. The $90 million project is funded through a mix of state, federal, local and NVTA money. Construction is expected to finish in winter of 2025.
In total, the county plans a 14-mile long, uninterrupted corridor from Rt. 7 south to the Prince William County line, hoped to address congestion on other north/south routes between I-95 and Dulles Airport.
The county is already building the segment of Northstar Boulevard from Rt. 50 to Tall Cedars Parkway, expected to open in the fall.
The groundbreaking will be held along Arcola Mills Drive at the site of its future intersection with Northstar Boulevard in Aldie at 2 p.m. More information is online at loudoun.gov/northstarphase1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.