Loudoun County Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations seeking an exemption from Loudoun County real and/or personal property taxes for 2024. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 3.
Most charitable nonprofit organizations are not automatically exempt from local property taxes in Virginia, even when they may be exempt from federal income taxes. Nonprofit organizations that have already been provided an exemption from Loudoun County property taxes need not file an application.
For more information, go to loudoun.gov/taxreliefor contact the commissioner’s Exemptions and Deferrals Division at 703-737-8557 or trcor@loudoun.gov.
