The Loudoun County Environmental Commission is calling for nominations for the inaugural Environmental Excellence Awards, honoring individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and educators for their leadership on environmental issues.
Planned to be annual, judges will award bonus points to projects that promote that year’s theme. For this year, the theme will be litter prevention, education, or clean up.
Nominations should include an overview of the project or person being nominated, information on how the project or person contributed to the preservation and protection of Loudoun County’s environment, what specific results have been achieved, whether the project is sustainable and what best practices can be learned from the initiative.
Nominations are accepted in seven categories: citizen or nonprofit group; educator, government employees, teams or programs; large business, over 100 employees; small business; students, as individuals or a group; and the Lifetime Achievement award, for an individual.
Except for the Lifetime Achievement award, nominations should relate to activities that took place between January 2022 and February 2023. The deadline to nominate is Feb. 28, 2023. Winners will be notified in March, with an awards presentation planned for April.
More information, including a link to the nomination form is online at loudoun.gov/EnvironmentalAwards.
