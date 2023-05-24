The latest draft of the proposed county zoning ordinance has been published online, the latest major step in the ongoing Zoning Ordinance Rewrite.
The updated draft incorporates the Planning Commission’s work on the ordinance to date, and with all chapters included is the first complete draft ordinance in more than a year.
The county is seeking to streamline the zoning ordinance to produce a simpler, modern ordinance that is easier to read and understand. The commission has received thousands of comments from the public and continues to work toward a final recommended ordinance to pass to the Board of Supervisors, expected to happen this summer. The county board will seek additional public input before final approval, which could happen by the end of the year, according to a county press release.
The Planning Commission’s next work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 5.
More information and the complete text of all chapters of the latest draft ordinance are posted on the county’s website at loudoun.gov/ZoningOrdinanceRewrite.
