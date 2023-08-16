Loudoun County on Monday formally launched its new online land management system, LandMARC, a comprehensive online portal for accessing, managing, and maintaining Loudoun County's land-related information. The system is hoped to increase efficiency and transparency and replaces several legacy systems, including e-Permits, LOLA, and WAIRS.
LandMARC users may use the system to submit permit, land development and legislative land use applications; submit electronic copies of required documentations; pay application fees sand track the status of applications; request pre-application meetings; request inspections; and access public records.
Sign up and find more information at loudoun.gov/landmarc.
