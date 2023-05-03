More than a million acres of land in Virginia have been protected through conservation easements, Staunton Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-24) announced at the Virginia Land and Greenways Conference in Harrisonburg Wednesday, April 26.
That adds up to more than five times as much land as all of Shenandoah National Park, according to Virginia’s United Land Trusts which organized the event.
“The land preservation tax credit was a joint effort coming out of the Commission on the Future of Virginia’s Environment,” Hanger said. “None of us imagined that it would be as big as it would be.”
Many of those acres are in western Loudoun. In February, the Piedmont Environmental Council reported almost 68,000 acres in voluntary conservation easements in Loudoun. The county government, which also includes easements created through development applications, counts more than 75,000 acres under conservation easement across Loudoun.
“My grandparents purchased this beautiful property in 1939. I was fortunate to grow up here helping my grandmother with all the farm chores such as milking the cows, feeding all the farm animals and tending to the garden,” Kathy Wilt said. She created a conservation easement with the Land Trust of Virginia, protecting 12 acres in the Taylorstown Historic District. “This donation of easement was a very emotional decision made on my part and satisfying that the land will be kept in open space for perpetuity and continue with the same stewardship of my ancestors. Due to the location of my property within the Village of Taylorstown and the zoning, there was potential for high density development, so donating the easement is peace of mind that this will not happen.”
The United Land Trusts and Hanger credited the Virginia Land Conservation Incentives Act of 1999 and the Land Preservation Tax Credits it created as the single largest factor the growth in conservation easements. The act provides landowners with tax credits in exchange for voluntarily limiting future development on their land and conserving natural, cultural, scenic and historic resources. The tax credits are also transferable, allowing easement donors to sell those tax credits. That has played a role in the creation of a conservation easement industry, with wealthy landowners like Loudoun’s Chuck Kuhn turning a profit by putting thousands of acres under easement.
The United Land Trusts cited Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation data that in the 35 years before the Act, roughly 175,000 acres had been put under easement. In the 22 years since, more than seven times that amount, more than 1.2 million acres, has been conserved across the state.
“When the bill was introduced in 1999, we had no idea that we could in such a short time, within our lifetimes, preserve one million acres,” Charlottesville Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-25) said. “The impact of the Land Preservation Tax Credit on our environment is immeasurable, and I am humbled to have played a role in reaching this remarkable achievement.”
Although he unseated Hanger in the House of Delegates in 1991, he was co-patron of Hanger’s 1999 Virginia Land Conservation Incentives Act.
“The LPTC is arguably the most successful conservation program in the United States, an incentive that brings together private landowners and conservation organizations to protect our land and water resources in a way that delivers tangible public benefits—productive farm and forest land, clean water, scenic vistas, public recreation—to everyone in the commonwealth,” Piedmont Environmental Council President Chris Miller said. “The LPTC makes it possible for families to join with thousands of other families in this common endeavor."
