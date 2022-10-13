County supervisors have approved plans for a 150-foot cell tower at Mickie Gordon Memorial Park on Carters Farm Lane near Middleburg, overturning the Planning Commission’s decision.
The planned tower would have space for up to four wireless carriers and stand in a 50-foot by 50-foot fenced compound, leasing from Loudoun County Public Schools which owns the land. T-Mobile has already sent a letter confirming their intent to locate on the tower, and the tower will expand FirstNet, the cell network set aside for first responders.
The commission had voted down a commission permit and recommended the Board of Supervisors deny a zoning special exception for the tower. Facing complaints from people living nearby about possible impacts to their property values, the commission asked Milestone Towers to agree to an extension to the time limit to decide on the application so commissioners could discuss the application further. Milestone did not agree, and the commission voted against it 6-1-2, with Commissioner John Merrithew (Sterling) opposed and Commissioners Mark Miller (Catoctin) and Jeff Salmon (Dulles) absent.
Most of the commission’s votes, including on the zoning exception, are advisory, but the commission has the power to grant or deny a permit, which the county board can overrule. Supervisors overturned the commission’s decision, nothing federal law prevents them from considering health concerns in their decision, and the existing lighted field at the park.
“Some of the people who normally love me are probably going to hate me for this particular vote, but I think this is a good application,” said district Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge).
Supervisors approved the application unanimously on Sept. 14.
