Four years behind schedule, Metrorail service to Loudoun is expected to finally begin by Thanksgiving, Metro leaders announced.
Metro service looked to be delayed yet one more time last week as the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission rejected the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s plans for returning its newest 7000-series trains to service with regular testing, after those trains had been taken out of service a year ago in October 2021 due to potential defects in their axles. Since then, limited numbers have been returned to service. With only older trains to rely on, Metro leaders said even though the Loudoun tracks and stations are ready, they did not have enough trains.
But on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the safety commission announced it had approved Metro’s revisions to those plans.
“Metro leaders welcomed the concurrence today of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission to gradually return all 7000-series railcars to passenger service,” Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg stated Tuesday. “This is a win for customers, and we are grateful to Senators Warner and Kaine for their leadership to reach an agreement that will safely return more 7Ks to service.”
“With this approval and close collaboration on the Silver Line extension safety report, Metro will be able to set an opening date in the near future,” General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke stated. “I want to thank the Safety Commission for their collaboration on reaching this important safety milestone, so we have a clear path forward.”
Those trains will be inspected every four days, measured against standards based on data collected by Metrorail and the ongoing National Transportation Safety Board and approved by the commission.
“We’re inspecting these with regularity that does not exist anywhere else in the industry,” said Loudoun County Supervisor and Metro Board of Directors member Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles).
According to Metro, since June 694 rail cars have been inspected more than 72,000 times and have operated safely over 3 million miles.
The service to Loudoun will come as Metro has announced that transit police officers will begin issuing citations for fare jumping. Fines in Virginia are up to $100, and up to $50 in Washington, DC. According to Metro, in Fiscal Year 2022, the system missed out on an estimated $40 million due to fare evasion. That loss is an area of focus as Metro seeks to close a nearly $185 million shortfall in its upcoming budget.
Letourneau said enforcing fares may help not only close a part of that budget hole, but make people feel safer on Metro, an ongoing project for the system.
“We’ve deployed more police officers, we’ve announced a plan to hire crisis intervention people that are going to be on the system, but we’re still battling that issue,” he said. “And hopefully, cracking down on fare evasion will have a follow-on effect of making the system safer overall, and definitely creating the impression for riders that it is safer. A lot of this is trying to get the riders back, and if they don’t feel safe, we can throw all the safety statistics at them we want—they won’t ride.”
The vote to bring Metro to Loudoun was one Letourneau made in the first year of his first term on the county board. Since then, he’s worked in a variety of roles toward making it happen—in the county government, on the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. And he reflected on the substantial changes in Loudoun the followed that vote—from new planning and zoning, to new development, to a vastly expanded local transit system. Loudoun County opted out of using Metro’s bus service, continuing to use its own Loudoun County Transit services.
“You can’t say enough about the fact that when the Silver Line starts, we’re going to be undertaking 21 new bus routes, 124 new bus stops. That’s the size of a whole transit system for some places,” he said. “Even for residents who aren’t going to take Metro, they’re going to see a benefit from the enhanced transit service in the county.”
And he said there’s still work to be done, and more development that will happen, but: “It’s pretty cool to see it all come together.”
Loudoun County’s three stops are Ashburn Station, near Loudoun Station; Loudoun Gateway Station, near the intersection of the Dulles Greenway and Route 606 and primarily intended as a commuting hub; and near the terminal at Dulles Airport. New parking garages were also built near the Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway stations, with parking rates at $4.95 a day or $65 a month for a reserved space.
Details of when Loudoun service will begin have not been released. To learn more about current Metro routes and schedules, buy or reload a SmarTrip fare card, or download the SmarTrip app, visit wmata.com.
To learn more about Loudoun County Transit, including commuter buses into Washington, DC and to Metro stops, visit loudoun.gov/transit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.