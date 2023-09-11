The Leesburg Police Department today launched a new community engagement text messaging system to solicit feedback from the public following interactions with the agency after reporting non-life-threatening incidents.
The aim of the program is to allow the department to automatically hear the community’s perspective on its performance, areas of needed improvement and other concerns.
The system works with people who call the Emergency Communication Center to report non-life-threatening incidents. A few hours after the call, the Police Department will send a four-question text message survey to the phone number of person who called. The survey asks about the caller’s experience with the call taker(s) and the officer(s) who assisted them. It will also allow community members to provide their own feedback.
Surveys associated with calls for service received after 8 p.m. will be sent out the following morning after 8 a.m. Those who do not wish to participate may reply with STOP to opt out of all future text message surveys from the department.
The survey system is not monitored 24/7 and should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime.
For routine and non-emergency requests for services, call the Leesburg Police Department dispatch center at 703-771-4500. For emergencies, callers should always dial 911.
