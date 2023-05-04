Beginning Monday, May 1, Loudoun County Transit extended hours for some Silver Line bus routes to 11 p.m. while shortening others. And some routes will see more frequent buses.
for Routes 332, 333 and 391 which will end earlier in the evening. Routes 312, 321, 351, 381, 382, 391 will get more frequent bus service to give riders more flexibility in their commute.
Silver Line bus routes provide weekday service to and from local stops including the Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway stations in Loudoun, the Innovation and Reston Town Center stations in Fairfax, and some of the county’s park and ride lots.
All bus route changes are posted at loudoun.gov/buschanges. Information about riding Metro is online at loudoun.gov/silverline. For more information about Loudoun transit and commuter services, go to loudoun.gov/transit.
