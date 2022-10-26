The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center has been recognized by the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services as a Champion of Disability Employment.
“We are both delighted and humbled to be a recipient of this year’s Champion of Disability Employment award,” Loudoun County Workforce Program Manager Shelly Rodriguez stated. “Our Center always strives for high quality services that are inclusive and accessible for all, and we are honored by this acknowledgement. We enjoy a wonderfully collaborative relationship with the Leesburg DARS team and look forward to continuing our work together to expand job and career opportunities for everyone in our community.”
The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center is one of five organizations in Virginia to receive the award. Award winners proactively work with the state department to help increase employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and the advance the mission to improve the employment, quality of life, security, and independence of older Virginians, Virginians with disabilities and their families.
The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center provides free resources and equipment to job seekers and businesses to help them achieve their employment goals. Learn more at loudoun.gov/wrc.
