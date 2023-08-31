During September, Workforce Development Month, the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will feature a range of free virtual and in-person events for job seekers and people considering changing careers.
“Our annual celebration of September as Workforce Development Month kicks off with an invitation for the public to join us at our Open House on September 8 and culminates with an Employment Resource Expo and Job Fair September 20,” Loudoun County Workforce Program Manager Shelly Rodriguez stated. “We also are offering seminars covering topics that provide foundational tools and resources plus information on industry trends to equip and empower all job seekers for career success.”
Events in September include a Workforce Resource Center open house, four Resume Roadshow sessions at venues across the county, a three part “Re-set and Re-start Your Job Search Strategy” series, a session on crafting an effective elevator pitch, and the Employment Resource Expo and Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling.
A schedule, detailed information and registration for each event is online at loudoun.gov/workforcemonth.
The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center, a Virginia Career Works affiliate, provides no-cost resources and equipment to job seekers and businesses. More information is online at loudoun.gov/wrc. The center is located at 705 E. Market Street, Suite E, in Leesburg.
