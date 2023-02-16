Loudoun County has been awarded more than $4 million in state funding for stream restorations and local water quality improvements.
The county won 50/50 matching grants for four Loudoun projects Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Stormwater Local Assistance Fund. The fund helps pay for stormwater best management practices that reduce water pollution in local waterways and, downstream, the Chesapeake Bay.
The grants include $2.1 million for the Ashburn Lake Pond Enhancement, creating a reservoir in Lake Ashburn to increase the lake’s ability to treat pollutants; $1.4 million for the Conklin Park Stream Restoration, restoring an unnamed tributary to Elk Creek and reducing the amount of phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment in the stream finding its way into the Potomac River; $319,000 for the Rostormel Court Outfall Restoration, restoring an eroded discharge point in a stormwater easement in the Timberbrooke Community to clean up water flowing to Beaverdam Run, Broad Run, and the Potomac River; and $148,500 to reimburse half the county’s purchase of 30 pounds of nutrient credits in fiscal year 2022.
Construction on the projects is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.
Learn more about the Loudoun County Stormwater Management Program at loudoun.gov/stormwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.