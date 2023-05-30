Loudoun United signed Elijah Harmelech of North Potomac, MD, to the team roster before Sunday’s match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
The 10-year-old’s season with the red-and-white was a short one—he was signed to a one-day contract, and he has an open-heart surgery in June to correct a rare heart condition. The procedure has an expected six-month recovery, keeping him out through the end of the season.
But Elijah, wearing number 43, took the field as honorary captain for the coin toss on Sunday. That followed a press conference for his signing, a trip to the locker room to meet the rest of the team, and leading them out of the tunnel onto the pitch following a pre-game pep talk. His father said it was their first time at a Loudoun United game. One of the team’s owners is a family friend.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have you sign with us and on our team,” Head Coach Ryan Martin said during the press conference. “We need a left winger to get us some goals.”
Executive Business Officer Doug Raftery said Elijah’s teammates—from his other team back home—were also joining him for the match. He said that support “speaks volumes.”
Loudoun United fell to Pittsburgh 0-1 and have a 3-1-8 record this season.
