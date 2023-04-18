Loudoun County will host two pit stops in Leesburg and Sterling for Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 19.
The free annual event celebrates a healthy and fun way to get to work with more than 100 different pit stops throughout the region. Participants can bike to a pit stop to pick up a free T-shirt, giveaways and refreshments before starting the workday.
Both Loudoun pit stops are along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, at Raflo Park in Leesburg, and in Sterling at 183 Ruritan Road behind Northrop Grumman, just east of Rt. 28.
Bike to Work Day is coordinated regionally by the Washington Area Bicyclist Association and Commuter Connections and is held rain or shine Find details and a link to register at loudoun.gov/BiketoWork.
