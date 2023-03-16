Loudoun County will host the 13th annual Northern Virginia Housing Expo on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dominion High School. Anyone looking for an affordable place to rent or buy in Northern Virginia is encouraged to attend.
The event will feature workshops, an exhibit hall and free one-on-one financial coaching sessions. Staff from the Loudoun County Department of Housing and Community Development will participate in two panels to share information on Loudoun County programs for renters and homebuyers. Other workshop topics include credit scores, fair housing, household budgeting and a home sale market overview.
The expo is a cooperative effort of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties; the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church and Manassas Park; Virginia Housing; the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors; and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
More information about the expo is at novahousingexpo.org. Loudoun resources for homebuyers and renters are online at loudoun.gov/housing.
