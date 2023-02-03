Loudoun County Treasurer H. Roger Zurn Jr. issued a reminder that the deadline to pay supplemental real estate and personal property taxes is Monday, Feb. 6. Late payments will incur a 10% penalty and interest.
Personal property taxes unpaid after 60 days incur an additional 15% penalty.
Payments can be made online at loudounportal.com/taxes, by phone to 1-800-269-5971, or by mail or in person at the Treasurer’s Offices in Sterling or Leesburg.
Those with questions may call the Treasurer’s Office at 703-777-0280 or email taxes@loudoun.gov.
Taxpayers who are having financial difficulties may contact the Office of the Treasurer’s Collections Team at 703-771-5656 for assistance.
