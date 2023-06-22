County supervisors on Tuesday voted to put $578,904,000 in government-backed general obligation bonds to a voter referendum on this November’s ballot.
The relatively routine vote allows the county to use debt financing to fund county and school capital projects, and bond referenda typically pass easily. Loudoun typically is able to sell bonds at low interest rates thanks to its triple-triple-A credit rating. With many capital projects costing tens or hundreds of millions, paying for those projects with cash up front would likely result of delaying and canceling major portions of the county capital budget.
The bonds will help finance projects together budgeted to cost almost $2 billion.
Of the proposed bond issue, up to $216,193,000 would be for county government capital projects, and up to $362,711,000 would be for school district projects. Some projects have already seen voters authorize bond financing but now require more funding, and some others are recurring projects.
For the schools, the bond issue would support renovating and adding to Banneker and Waterford elementary schools, building the planned HS-14 Dulles North high school, replacing Park View High School, and school facility renewals and school security improvements.
For the county, it would support construction on Crosstrail Boulevard, Dulles West Boulevard and Westwind Drive; Evergreen Mills Road bridge and safety work at Hogeland Mill Road and a turn lane at Revolution Sportsplex; the county’s intersection improvements program; the linear parks and trails project and shared use paths at Harmony Middle School and on Rt. 7; roundabouts at Rt. 9/Rt. 287 and Rt. 15/Braddock Road; and building the Fields Farm Park sports complex, a Leesburg South fire-rescue station, Dulles Adult Day Center, and Sterling Neighborhood Park.
Once supervisors vote in favor of a bond referendum on the ballot, the county will file an order with the Circuit Court, which can then order the question placed the question on the ballot.
Aren't we still waiting for the financial justification to replace Parkview High School? How about taking a closer look at how developer proffers are calculated when a new development is approved? In my observation as chair of the finance committee for the school board from 2003 - 2010 it is based on false factors meant to artificially lower the proffer number and there is strong resistance to actually auditing the student generation figures by auditing a completed community. Perhaps LCPS is just as interested in pushing countywide development as the developers are??????
