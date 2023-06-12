Supervisors are preparing to approve the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Regional Fair Housing Plan, a federally-required plan for tackling fair access to housing across the region.
And, the plan notes, segregation is on the rise in Loudoun and across the region.
Loudoun is required to adopt a plan by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development because the county receives HUD funding. Supervisors on June 14 will hold a public hearing on the plan created with the input of eight MWCOG jurisdictions, the 2021-2025 Metropolitan Washington Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Report.
The plan also focuses on increasing access to affordable housing. And with the region sharing, commuters, housing challenges, and neighborhoods that often reflect historic patterns of segregation, Loudoun joined the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery, and Prince William; the cities of Alexandria and Gaithersburg; and Washington, DC in writing a regional plan.
“People choose to live in this region for many reasons—healthy neighborhoods, good schools, and access to jobs, to name a few. But many aren’t treated equally when it comes to housing and other opportunities. This is especially true for residents of color, those with low incomes, and people with disabilities,” reads an executive summary by lead author Diane Glauber, Director of the Fair Housing and Community Development Project at the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and Urban Institute Senior Fellow Peter Tatian.
They noted that areas with more residents of color often have higher poverty rates and less access to good schools, transportation and jobs. And they wrote that local governments in the region have made efforts to increase access to safe and affordable housing with zoning changes and more funding, but that those efforts compete with commercial development pushing prices up and the region’s high cost of land.
The plan cites the U.S. Census Bureau’s Dissimilarity Index, Isolation Index and Exposure Index, tools used for a mathematical calculation of housing segregation, how many people live near people of other racial or ethnic groups, and how many share neighborhoods with them.
All of those measures have trended toward greater segregation since 2010, they note.
Loudoun is slightly ahead of the region on that measure. The report notes Loudoun sees relatively low levels of segregation between white populations and Black and Asian or Pacific Islander populations, and moderate levels between white and Hispanic populations. In all combinations, the county reports a lower Racial/Ethnical Dissimilarity Index between white people and other racial and ethnic groups than the region as a whole.
However, those indexes have also been trending upward in Loudoun in all instances since 1990, especially measuring segregation between white and Hispanic populations.
Additionally, non-white populations in Loudoun are more likely to live below the federal poverty line and live further from jobs.
The region as a whole is considerably more racially and ethnically diverse than the country at large. According to the housing plan, nearly a quarter of the region’s population is Black, compared to less than half that, 12%, in the U.S. at large. The region’s Hispanic population at just under 16% is slightly less than the nationwide 18%, but is growing quickly, and the region’s population is 10% Native American and about 10% Asian American or Pacific Islander. Less than 1% of the nation’s population is Native American, and 6% is Asian American or Pacific Islander.
Loudoun is less racially and ethnically diverse than the region as a whole, but still more so than the national average.
Additionally, about 9% of the region’s population has a disability. The report also notes the many languages spoken in the region.
In a regional survey conducted for the plan, 84% of respondents said safe, affordable housing is hard to find, and 13% said they have faced discrimination. Attendees of public meetings and focus groups highlighted the lack of affordable housing alongside government failures and racial discrimination.
The Regional Fair Housing Plan proposes a range of strategies, such as work to make more housing available for people earning 60% or less of the Area Median Income, or $91,300 for a family of four. That targets a lower income level than some previous efforts. It also includes some newer ideas, like low-interest loans to homeowners who want to build an affordable unit on their property, such as a garage apartment.
The plan also calls for changes to zoning and land use policies such as allowing by-right accessory units, incentives for developers to include more affordable units in their projects, and considering fair housing equity when reviewing rezoning proposals.
And the plan calls to preserve existing affordable housing and stop the displacement of residents, along with increasing homeownership in the region, increasing community integration, and increasing access to public transportation. That comes with plans to protect the housing rights of federally protected groups like racial minorities and senior citizens, such as expanded housing choice vouchers, greater outreach, and a possible Right to Counsel program providing tenants legal representation in disputes with their landlords.
The plan is now nearing its final approval after almost two years of staff work. The eight MWCOG jurisdictions began work on the plan in October 2020. All eight must approve the plan before it is sent to HUD.
(3) comments
Another attempt to treat the symptoms and ignore the underlying problems.
As it’s always been, housing is available that reflects what you can afford to pay.
Those that prioritize education, hard work, and family stability typically earn more and can afford housing.
Others that choose not to get educated or work hard often have financial difficulties and can’t get housing they might prefer.
Have we learned nothing from the failed entitlement snd welfare programs of the last 60 years?
More of the same government programs are not going to change much except more plans and programs from the government.
Of course society has an obligation to help the truly needy but these broad government policies to somehow achieve “equity “ are divisive, ineffective nonsense masquerading as governor solutions.
All this talk about the county encouraging affordable housing is a joke. It is in the best interest of the county government to keep home market values as high as possible to maximize tax revenues. Everything they do is designed to that end. This is just lip service.
For those who can read carefully this is nothing more than a mechanism to discriminate. Please take an 8 1/2 by 11 sheet of typing paper and put it up to your face while looking into a mirror and then ask if this is a fair mechanism to help you get a job or a reduced rental fee to the extent your skin color differs from the paper? Here is the secret - NONE OF US ARE WHITE and this paper test will prove it! I see nothing wrong with means testing opportunities but to say yes to a Spanish speaking yet bi-lingual person or an African American who have been in the USA for 50 years yet say no to a recent Ukrainian immigrant with less income and severe language issues just seems silly and un-American. Are we really this stupid?
