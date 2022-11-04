County supervisors during this year’s budget talks will consider a pilot program to let residents compost food waste at the county landfill, and expand its yard waste program.
County staff members estimated the two programs, one for vegetative waste and one for food waste, would cost $105,000 to start up and $35,000 annually. Supervisors will weigh those costs against other priorities in what is expected to be a tight budget year.
For food waste, supervisors will consider emulating programs in Fairfax County and Falls Church, which just adds a new fenced-in area for food waste bins, and hires a contractor to carry the waste off and compost it. County staff also advised that would be the easiest program to scale up to offer drop-off at other locations if the pilot program is successful. It also avoids obtaining a new food waste composting permit from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which would be necessary to legally do that composting at the landfill.
For yard waste, supervisors will consider scaling up the existing vegetative waste program at the landfill, a program that is already growing with the closure of the county’s major vegetative composting business according to a staff report.
County ordinances require major private waste collection companies to offer curbside vegetative waste collection, such as picking up fall leaves. Until June 2022, privately-owned Loudoun Composting in Chantilly was the destination of choice for all private waste collection companies, with tipping fees almost half the price at the county landfill. But with that company closing its doors, waste companies have had to find other options for that waste, and at least one major hauler has turned to the county landfill.
Loudoun Composting had created high-quality mulch and compost with that waste, which required a more intensive process. The county landfill uses most of what it makes from its smaller mulching and composting program to offer free non-commercial-grade mulch to the public, Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority, and Loudoun County Fair, and uses the rest for on-site work such as landfill topsoil. Annually the county distributes approximately 2,500 tons of mulch to the public.
The county is still finding out how much of an impact Loudoun Composting’s closure will have on demand at the landfill.
Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), who raised the composting conversation, said if the pilot programs are successful at the landfill, the county could expand them around the county, including food waste curbside pickup.
Supervisors on Nov. 1 voted unanimously to send the pilot program to this year’s budget talks, for possible inclusion in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget that begins July 2023.
