County supervisors on June 6 directed county staff members to come up with options for demolishing the long abandoned, half-built hotel just off Tall Cedars Drive Chantilly.
According to a county staff report, plans for the 161,000 square foot Sheraton Dulles South on Lizzio Center Drive were approved in June 2008. The hotel was to include 243 rooms and a banquet hall. Construction stalled in 2009. The property was sold out of foreclosure in 2011, then sold again in 2013 to the current owners, who have been unable to get a hotel franchise and financing for the project. Today the building is mostly an overgrown lot and a collection of steel beams. The report notes there is evidence people frequently go onto the property.
“We’ve been dealing with this particular structure in my office the entire time I’ve been in office,” district supervisor and longest-serving current supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) noted.
The county code and state law provide various avenues for the government to demolish a blighted structure and charge the property owner for the work; county staff members are expected to report to the board in July with best options for demolishing that building.
(2) comments
Eastgate LLC, the owner of the property, is current on their taxes, according to the county's website.
This will be a difficult and expensive process for LoCo "leaders" to tear this partial-complete structure down.
Taxpayers will lose, per usual.
Well maybe the county should finish it and put the homeless in there. Then Phyllis would know where to find people for votes.
