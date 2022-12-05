Loudoun supervisors last week said goodbye to some of the legislators who have been drawn out of representing the county with the most recent redistricting.
Sens. John J. Bell (D-13), Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33) and Barbara A. Favola (D-31) and Dels. Irene Shin (D-86), Wendy W. Gooditis (D-10) and Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) took part in the Nov. 30 meeting. Of those, Boysko, Favola, Shin and Gooditis are going to the General Assembly representing Loudoun for the last time in 2023. When the new districts take effect for the next election in 2023, they will no longer live in districts representing Loudoun.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) thanked those legislators for their work carrying Loudoun’s legislative initiatives, particularly Boysko and Favola.
“Over the past year, Sen. Boysko and Sen. Favola have carried so much of our legislation. They have been just heavy lifters for us, and this is our last time we will have them,” Randall said. “… That’s kind of heartbreaking. Sen. Favola and Sen. Boysko are two senators who really, in my opinion, have a deeper understanding of local government because they either worked at or were local government officials.”
Favola, of Arlington, has represented Loudoun since 2012 when she was first took office in the state senate having served on the Arlington County Board from 1997 until 2011. Her district currently includes a portion of far northeastern Loudoun, north of Rt. 7 and east of Sugarland Run.
Boysko, of Herndon, has represented Loudoun since 2016, when she took office representing the House of Delegates 86th District. In 2019, after then-state senator Jennifer Wexton was elected to the House of Representatives, Boysko was elected to the state senate. Her district currently includes much of eastern Loudoun between Rt. 7 and Rt. 50. An organizer, she worked in the office of Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust, among other appointments.
Explore the new state and Congressional election districts at virginiaredistricting.org. Explore the new local election districts at loudoun.gov/redistricting.
(1) comment
Bummer. How will we ever get by without Gooditis scolding us for her near defeat last cycle?
These people are not your friends, nor do they care about Loudoun taxpayers.
