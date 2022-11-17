County supervisors have promised a plan to help people affected by airport noise as part of their work to update the Airport Impact Overlay District designed to protect residents from that noise.
As flights in and out of Dulles Airport began to pick up again after slowing down dramatically during the pandemic, people living nearby were surprised at the noise from jets flying overhead. That is particularly true for people in parts of Brambleton. Changes to air traffic control technology have planes flying new routes, taking them low over residents who aren’t used to seeing jets directly overhead.
Meanwhile, the proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study of aircraft noise around the airport, both now and in the future with plans for more air traffic and a fifth, east-west runway on the southern end of airport property. While the county doesn’t control flight paths, the overlay district in county zoning forbids residential development in the highest-noise areas of the county, and requires additional noise insulation in areas around that. The revisions update projections made almost 30 years ago in 1993, which among other changes were based on a then-unbuilt runway that ended up built further west than planned.
Residents crying out for help with the noise in their homes have thronged the county’s meetings on the overlay district, including a Nov. 9 public hearing. Residents of Birchwood at Brambleton have also formed the Loudoun Aircraft Noise Mitigation Committee to push supervisors and the airport for action. In that neighborhood, many homeowners found themselves designated to move into higher-noise areas of the overlay district.
“We are pro-Dulles, but we think that there are better solutions for Loudoun County residents than moving forward with this AIOD that call you to come to the table and work with us and the airport for a noise compatibility program,” Carolyn McCulley, one of the committee’s organizers, said.
“This entire issue is caused by flight tracks. The noise, the pollution, the safety issues, everything is all about airplanes flying where no one planned for them to fly,” Brian Beha, another member, said. “So the new AIOD does not actually address the cause, and it doesn’t even actually help what you’re trying to solve.”
Supervisors voted 8-0-1, Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent, to push back their planned voted on the overlay district and directed county staff members to propose a strategy to address noise attenuation for those affected homes, working with residents, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority that operates Dulles Airport, and the Federal Aviation Administration that has authority over flight paths. Rather than vote in December, supervisors now plan a vote in January.
“We need time to put together a complete solution that may be multifaceted to address the noise in your homes,” Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “When you go outside and barbecue, there’s nothing we can do right there. But you should be able to talk to one another while sitting inside your homes. You shouldn’t have your sleep disturbed while inside your homes.”
Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), who helped craft that staff direction with Randall, said he sees one option as seeking federal funding to help those homeowners to pay for new noise insulation.
“I do think it’s important that we separate the actual AIOD discussion from this discussion about noise mitigation, and I think what this motion does is sort of enshrine the fact that the county is working on this issue regardless of whether we adopt the AIOD,” Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said. “I’m having trouble with the logic behind saying ‘airplane noise is a problem, we know it’s a problem, we’re concerned about it, I want the county to take steps to help us mitigate it, but don’t adopt this overlay district.’ Because the overlay district is ultimately a tool to prevent future occurrences just like the one we have now.”
