The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors before their August recess set their schedule of work sessions on the Zoning Ordinance Rewrite, as the new ordinance nears a final vote after years of work.
The county supervisors are planning to wrap up that work and hold a final public hearing on Dec. 13, potentially allowing them to adopt a new ordinance with weeks before the end of their term.
Supervisors will work through the draft zoning ordinance by chapter. The work sessions begin Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. with the first chapter, the introduction, and the second chapter, zoning districts.
The second work session, Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m., will delve into land uses in urban, suburban, office and industrial zoning districts. Supervisors plan to review portions of Chapter 3, Uses; Chapter 4, Use-Specific Standards; and Chapter 12, Definitions.
And a third September work session on Tuesday, Sept. 26 will tackle uses in rural transition and Joint Land Management Area zoning districts, reviewing the same chapters as the Sept. 11 meeting.
Those will be followed by work sessions in October and a public hearing Dec. 13.
The county is also accepting comments on the zoning ordinance outside of the public hearings, with an online comment form at loudoun.gov/zoningordinancerewrite. Alternately, comments can be left over the phone at 703-777-0246.
Documents for board meetings are posted in advance at loudoun.gov/bosdocuments. The schedule of work sessions, draft ordinance and more information are online at loudoun.gov/zoningordinancerewrite. The Board of Supervisors’ schedule of public meetings is online at loudoun.gov/calendar. And meetings can be livestreamed online or watched later at loudoun.gov/meetings.
The new zoning ordinance will replace the current Revised 1993 Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance, which is available online at loudoun.gov/zoningordinance.
The new zoning ordinance is meant to implement the vision of the 2019 Comprehensive Plan with enforceable rules. The project to write it has been a long one; staff work began almost immediately after the previous board adopted the new comprehensive plan late in their term in 2019. Originally supervisors hoped to have the new ordinance on the dais by July 2021.
Both the 2019 Comprehensive Plan and draft new zoning ordinance contemplate changes to Loudoun never envisioned in previous plans. For the first time, the comprehensive plan adds an Urban Policy Area to the existing Suburban, Transition and Rural Policy Areas. Similarly, the Revised 1993 ordinance did not originally reference data centers, now a crucial part of Loudoun’s land use, environmental and government budget discussions. And the new zoning ordinance for the first time sets rules for utility-scale battery banks.
The new ordinance is meant to be a more user-friendly and easy-to-understand rulebook. Comments at public hearings at the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission have had common themes, calling for better protections for natural and agricultural areas and attainable housing, and pressure from developers for more flexible regulations. In particular, people including Loudoun Farm Bureau President Tia Earman and independent Board of Supervisors Catoctin District candidate John Ellis have pointed out the ordinance does not curb allowable development in the rural west. Estimates range around 10,000 more homes allowable in the west under the new comprehensive plan and draft zoning ordinance.
Supervisors have been split on whether they should prioritize passing a zoning ordinance before their term is up. Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) has argued the county needs to get its comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance aligned quickly, and that punting that work into the next term would significantly delay it; others like Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) have argued it’s more important to get it done right than get it done this term.
And major questions will remain even after the ordinance is adopted; other zoning amendments are already underway dealing with new rules on cluster zoning and protecting agricultural soils, data center location and design standards, and source water protections. Other projects recommended by the county Planning Commission include writing rules for repurposing commercial properties into residential uses, floodplain and mountainside rules, and more regulations on farm breweries and wineries.
Debate also continues over grandfathering in land use applications submitted and still pending review under the current zoning ordinance. And parts of three previous zoning ordinances will still be in evidence around the county; due in part to its long history of proffer agreements, some parcels in Loudoun are still governed under the Revised 1993 Ordinances adopted in 2003, the original 1993 ordinances, or in the Rt. 28 Tax District even the 1972 Zoning Ordinance. However, any rezoning decisions on those properties will be considered under the latest zoning ordinance.
