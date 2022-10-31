Loudoun County supervisors are moving toward changes to the tax charged on overnight stays at hotels, bed and breakfasts and Airbnb rentals to require all hosts to pay the tax.
The Transient Occupancy Tax is a tax on the cost of short-term overnight stays, up to 29 consecutive days. Currently, Loudoun requires the tax only from lodgings that could accommodate at least four people at a time.
The proposed changes follow a recommendation from Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun County Bed & Breakfast Guild, which have long argued the tax should be levied on all stays. Based on a study commissioned by Visit Loudoun, a county staff report notes, expanding the tax to include rentals beneath the four-guest threshold is estimated to bring in at least $180,000 a year. The staff report also notes that change may address complaints from the industry about disparity in pricing.
In fiscal year 2019, the tax brought in $6.4 million in tax revenues.
The Transient Occupancy Tax is levied at 8% of the price for the stay. Of those eight cents per dollar, two go to the county’s General Fund, three to the Restricted Use Transient Occupancy Tax Fund to promote tourism, and three to the state for the Northern Virginia Transportation District.
Of the funds for the Restricted Use Transient Occupancy Tax Fund, 75% goes to Visit Loudoun as part of their agreement with the county. The remainder goes to grants; in July, the supervisors approved $99,500 in grants, including $25,000 grants to support Lovettsville Oktoberfest, the Middleburg Film Festival, and the Town of Middleburg’s Mille Miglia rally, along with smaller grants to support nonprofit Chhandayan’s Diwali festival, the Sweet Jazz Festival, and The Freedom Celebration at One Family Brewing.
The Transient Occupancy Tax is in addition to the 6% state Retail Sales and Use tax. One cent of that tax goes back to the county.
Supervisors on Oct. 18 voted unanimously to send the proposed changes to a public hearing, the next step before a final approval.
