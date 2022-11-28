The Board of Supervisors’ land use committee is recommending the county government surrender local oversight of plans for a 100-megawatt solar array at Dulles Airport, dismissing a push from environmental groups for more protections at the proposed construction site.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and Dominion Energy plan an 835-acre solar array on the southern end of the airport, clearing hundreds of acres of forest land and nearly 80 acres of wetlands. While the solar panels could avert tens of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually that would result from generating that energy with fossil fuels, environmental groups have opposed the project because of the impacts of clearing the land.
While current zoning rules would give the county government some leverage to require offsets of the project’s negative environmental impacts, members of the Transportation and Land Use Committee voted to give up that authority in the case of the Dulles project.
Supervisors had already voted to rezone the area to an industrial district, where utility-scale solar arrays are permitted through a zoning exception. That legislative process requires public hearings and votes from the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors and typically results in commitments from the developer for offsets to the project’s impacts, such as funding roads and schools around new homes—or additional environmental protections.
The committee on Nov. 16 voted 3-0-2, with supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent, to recommend allowing utility-scale solar projects by-right for parcels above 500 acres, effectively exempting the Dulles project—and, because of its size, only the Dulles project—from the zoning exception process.
Pointing to a draft environmental assessment of the project prepared by an airports authority contractor, which found around 80 percent of the array’s planned capacity could be generated by building solar panels instead on existing buildings, parking garages and parking lots, environmental groups had pushed for a less-destructive alternative. Solar panels over built areas can be built more densely, the assessment reported, requiring less acreage for the same energy.
The environmental assessment examined installing the solar panels only over those existing structures, including where there are other plans for a smaller-scale solar array over one parking lot to provide power directly to the airport. Then, based on their own assumption that the parking lot’s solar panels would be used for Dominion’s grid rather than airport power, the airport’s contractor dismissed it as an option.
Environmental groups in the region had pushed a compromise position—installing as much of the solar array as possible over already developed areas, then making up the difference with new development. That would mean a smaller footprint for the remaining solar panels, reducing the impact to the airport’s undeveloped areas.
That proposal, first offered in January in a letter from the Piedmont Environmental Council, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy and Northern Virginia Conservation Trust, gained little traction on the county board. At least some supervisors seem not even to have understood it—committee Chair Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) dismissed that plan, raising concerns about the carbon impacts of only building solar panels on developed areas, the option presented in the draft environmental assessment.
Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said all of her questions about environmental impacts had been answered “to my satisfaction and beyond."
“We can plant trees somewhere else,” she said.
The final decision on zoning at the project will fall to the full Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to take it up Dec. 6.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and Dominion Energy plan the solar array alongside a 50-megawatt battery system, switchyard, and substation, along with the plans for a smaller solar system on the economy parking lot directly powering the airport and new electric fleet vehicles at the airport.
