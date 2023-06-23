County supervisors have accelerated a project to lay out new rules on where data center development will be permitted, likely at the cost of further delaying the ongoing Zoning Ordinance Rewrite because of staffing constraints.
Supervisors had previously agreed to changes to zoning and the comprehensive plan to limit some places data centers would be allowed today, such as along Rt. 7. That work will also include new regulations such as design standards for the buildings, and would be part of the ongoing Zoning Ordinance Rewrite. But on Tuesday, the board voted narrowly to move changes to the comprehensive plan to limit where new data centers will be permitted to the front of the line, likely delaying the rest of the county’s planning work. They also set aside $90,000 to hire a consulting firm to help with that work.
County planners advised supervisors not to do that.
Planning and Zoning Director Dan Galindo said staff members, including those who would have to lead the consultant work to amend the comprehensive plan, are already short-staffed and at capacity.
“They are already having difficulty, not just with helping with the rewrite, just with keeping up with basic referrals and other required legislative actions,” Galindo said. “So if nothing were to change, I’m not entirely convinced right now that they would have capacity to further help out on the rewrite itself. But the further that division gets behind on things, it has effects that cascade through all the other projects we work on.”
Some supervisors agreed.
“Zoning Ordinance Rewrite is number one priority,” Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said. “I don't want anything to take away from the Zoning Ordinance Rewrite, and I don't know that the gain from this is worth distracting us from the Zoning Ordinance Rewrite.”
Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) pointed out many of the same supervisors and staff members who worked on the 2019 comprehensive plan—the planning vison that the zoning ordinance codifies and enforces—are still with the county. The same may not be true on the next board, with staff turnover and Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd, who guided the comprehensive plan work through its final phases, planning to retire this year.
“It’s kind of passing the buck a little bit if this board doesn't get Zoning Ordinance Rewrite done,” Randall said. “I think if we don't get it done this year, it probably won’t get done for two more years because it's going to be so much catch up that a new board would have to do.”
But others said they see an urgent need to get new rules on data center development in place amid a rush of development applications.
“This is the higher priority for me, getting this mapping done and getting this moving forward, because the repercussions of not doing this—the repercussions of not working on this and doing this—are going to impact this county for decades,” Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said.
“We’re getting one application, after another application, after another application, reading it in the papers where deals are being made,” Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) said. “Things are not being discussed above board here and in private. We find out about things later on in articles that we were told were different circumstances. So I think this is this will be a good signal to those folks.”
Supervisors voted for that funding and schedule change 5-4, with Randall and supervisors Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) opposed. County planners will return to the board with a schedule and work plan to get that comprehensive plan amendment done.
“I am as frustrated as I could be by the data center community that I don’t believe I can say are being good neighbors anymore,” Randall said. “I think that they used to be really good neighbors, and I’m not able to say that anymore.”
“I think that they used to be really good neighbors, and I’m not able to say that anymore.”
Snort. Yet Harrison Street loves mainlining that sweet tax revenue like the junkies they are.
These DC’s are a blessing for Loudoun with the tax revenue and jobs. People have no clue how clean they are and environmentally sound they are. They’re not the factories from years ago. Hope they build a bunch more
