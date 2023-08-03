County supervisors on July 18 voted against expanding paratransit services beyond the legally-mandated minimum, which would have expanded the area in which elderly and people with disabilities could get help accessing a bus route.
Currently the county is required to provided paratransit—a ride to the nearest bus stop for people with disabilities—to locations within 3/4 of a mile of all fixed bus routes. In May 2021 supervisors ordered a boundary study to consider expanding the area of that service, including potentially to locations within 1.5 miles of bus routes and areas of high-density population such as the Town of Leesburg.
The study found those expansions would bring service to few additional eligible people. Supervisors voted 8-0-1, Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent, to keep paratransit service as-is.
More information about Loudoun Transit and paratransit is online at loudoun.gov/transit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.