County supervisors are considering again raising the annual salaries for supervisors on the next county board.
Supervisors plan a vote on Jan. 3 that would give board members a $5,000 raise in the first year of the next term, then 3% raises each year after that. That would see supervisors in 2024 making $75,916.29, increasing to $82,955.78 in 2027; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $82.853.40 in 2024 and $90,536.15 in 2027; and the board chair making $91,063.97 at the beginning of their term and $99,508.06 in the last year of next term.
That would put the county chair’s salary just shy of the median individual income for the county. The Census Bureau estimated in 2021, full-time employees in Loudoun earned on average $115,383, with a median income of $100,190.
Under state law, the board cannot approve raises for supervisors in the same term, nor enact automatic annual raises.
Supervisors on the previous board also approved raises for the current board, with a 62% raise over the salary of the time and 2% annual increases in each year of the current term. Next year, the last year of the current term, supervisors salaries will range from $70,916.29 for district supervisors to $86,063.97 for the chair.
Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), who has led the effort for salary raises in the next term, said at the meeting Dec. 6 “a lot of us put in a lot of hours.”
“There’s people that do live off these salaries… but here in Loudoun County, some of us—speaking for myself on this point—I could not run my household on this salary,” Saines said.
Saines is among several supervisors on the board that also have day jobs. He said increasing the pay for supervisors could lead to more people running for the office, and that’s why he sought the raises.
“It might attract some other folks to put their names in the hat and run for these great positions and do a great service to our community at some point, and it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “And if someone has heartburn about it, please email me.”
Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said the chair’s job is a full-time job.
“There was a time these were kind of volunteer jobs. I don’t think that’s true anymore,” she said. “And if we want to have anyone who wants to serve in this capacity be able to, they have to be able to afford to live, and right now the salaries are not such that they can afford to live.”
She was among the supervisors who made the same argument in 2017, when supervisors approved raises for the current board.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said it is “a very modest bump” and she would have supported a larger raise.
The main debate on the dais was on how soon to vote. Supervisors originally had planned to vote that night; Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) asked to delay the vote.
“I do want to make sure that the public understands that the board has made this proposal, and I want to give some time out there for there to be coverage of it and for us to receive feedback on it,” he said. “I understand there may be a variety of perspectives on it, but I think we need to be as transparent as possible with this issue.”
Only Briskman pushed to vote that same night.
“We put our agenda out on Thursdays, and the public and the press know when our agenda goes out, and they can cover the items,” she said.
Supervisors voted 7-1-1, with Briskman opposed and Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent, to send the topic to their Jan. 3 meeting.
(8) comments
“We put our agenda out on Thursdays, and the public and the press know when our agenda goes out, and they can cover the items,” she said."
Ah yes, because the public eagerly awaits every Thursday to see what failed public policy the Board will come up with next. Finger Lady is the most repugnant individual on the board. Her statement here epitomizes the worst in amateur polticans.
It is appalling anyone on the Board would even consider such an action, when they have directly added millions in additional spending on the backs of Loudoun homeowners.
The BOS is disconnected from the people they serve!! The economy is not doing well, look at today;s stock market and November retail sales numbers and you want to discuss a raise? An elected official takes the position to serve, not to get rich.
Loudoun doesn't need professional politicians, who vote themselves raises. We need citizen legislators. PUT THIS RAISE TO A VOTERS REFERENDUM NEXT ELECTION!
You thought they were done spitting in our faces? You were wrong. Is there any reason we should reelect anyone who votes for this preposterous idea?
They are mocking us and we need to remove them from office.
The LoCo BoS simply cannot help themselves. They find new ways to burn taxpayer money every time you read about their actions. Now they want to gift themselves a 7.1% year over year raise. Hmm, I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that that number FAR exceeds the average annual salary bump for Loudouners. These same "leaders" will, with their next breath, bemoan the lack of affordable housing. And then they will warn us about a looming budget crisis and that we should be prepared for increased tax bills. VOTE THESE CLOWNS OUT. We deserve better leaders.
Please, supervisors. No! This is all wrong. You guys are living high of the hog. There's no way in heck that you can justify an increase in your compensation. I'm shocked that you're even entertaning the thought. Be magnimous & take a significant reduction in your compensation. We're living in tough times. Please lead the way with an austere lifestyle. Thank you!
Gotta love the Dems. Told the county may have a shortfall in cash due to impending recession. Raise taxes on the citizens. Give breaks to developers. Fund their pet projects. And now giving themselves a raise, a long with a pat on the back, for what? Turning a blind eye to LCPS, and the cover-ups taking place over there, when LCPS gets the bulk of county funds? VOTE THESE CLOWNS OUT
Java, I agree with you with exception of taxes. My income tax went up under Emperor Trumpitus, not Sleepy Joe Biden. If your income tax went up this past year, you may want go check on that. .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.