Supervisors have approved two new positions in the county’s Child Protective Services program to meet federal requirements, mostly funded by the state.
The state’s fiscal year 2024 “skinny budget” includes funding to expand CPS programs to meet federal standards for timely service, and the Virginia Department of Social Services identified Loudoun’s as one of the state’s understaffed agencies. A staff report notes the two new positions are part of an ongoing effort to staff up the program, which has added 22 new CPS positions since fiscal year 2022. The new positions bring the ratio of monthly new child abuse and neglect referrals per worker to an estimated 1:13, nearer the National Association of Social Workers’ recommended 1:10. Previously, that ratio ran as high as 1:66.
Staff said the new positions will help alleviate the agency’s turnover and employee burnout.
The state has allocated $165,088 to Loudoun for the two positions, with Loudoun providing a $30,282, 15.5% local match. Supervisors on July 18 unanimously approved the new positions.
