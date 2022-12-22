Loudoun supervisors on Dec. 14 approved a real estate tax break for surviving spouses of people killed in the line of duty, but not killed in action. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said Loudoun is the first county to take advantage of new state legislation permitting the tax break.
Randall has said she is aware of one person in Loudoun who will be affected. Her office said there are an estimated 29 taxpayers in the state who would qualify.
The Virginia Constitution already exempts from taxes real estate owned by surviving spouses of armed forces members killed in action, by disabled veterans, or by the surviving spouses of disabled veterans. However, that does not include deaths such as in training accidents, airplane crashes or by exposure to toxic chemicals during service.
State law does not allow the tax rate to be zero. Supervisors passed a tax rate of one penny per $100 of assessed value.
“It’s unfortunate that the legislation required that a surviving spouse not remarry to qualify for this tax relief,” Randall stated in a press release celebrating the vote. “It’s also unfortunate that the distinction of being ‘killed in the line of duty’ does not include individuals whose deaths are directly attributable to their service—like those who developed severe health complications due to ‘burn pits’ and those whose PTSD led to their untimely deaths off of the battlefield.”
Randall’s office said eligible taxpayers will not have to take any action to see the change in their tax bills.
The General Assembly has already voted once in favor of a state constitutional amendment that would add line of duty deaths to the real estate tax exemption. The legislature must pass it twice, after which the amendment would go on a ballot for voters to decide. It could go into effect as soon as 2024.
