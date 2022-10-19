Loudoun County supervisors have approved plans to more than double the number of homes at One Loudoun.
Previously the development was approved for up to 1,267 residential units, including detaches homes, townhouses and apartments, along with up to 34,000 square feet of childcare facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
With supervisors’ vote Tuesday night, the development can now tack on another 1,745 more units, including apartments and up to 250 stacked two-over-two units. That is planned in the mostly undeveloped land along Rt. 7, which was once the area of plan for a sports stadium, and subsequently has been used for a carnival and farmers’ markets.
Depending on the final mix of units, they have committed to between 140 and 145 price-controlled units. They have also committed to contribute $15,664 per apartment and $25,017 per stacked unit to the county, in line with the county’s policies on capital cost offset, and except for the price-controlled units.
One Loudoun also removed plans for 450,000 square feet of office, 50,000 square feet of retail and 350 hotel rooms. They also removed a normal requirement for civic space, citing civic space above the minimum in other parts of the development.
The school district estimated the new development would mean 474 new students in the school system, at a $33.6 million capital cost and an annual cost of $8.8 million. Those students currently would go to Steuart W. Weller Elementary School, Belmont Ridge Middle School and Riverside High School, all of which are projected to have room for them.
While the majority of supervisors supported the application, some were also hesitant. Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), who voted against the proposal, pointed to the school district costs.
“We keep incurring, with every large residential project we approve, substantial school costs, and as we’re seeing with the budget this year—and let’s hope it’s not as tight in future years—but it will be tight in this coming fiscal year,” she said. “We’re seeing a real crunch.”
Even some supervisors who supported the application expressed frustration with the developers’ frequent previous applications seeking to allow more residential development, such as Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles). This application, however, is the development’s first under the 2019 Comprehensive Plan.
“I was part of the process, I supported the comprehensive plan, and the comprehensive plan changed. And so this application meets the standards in the comprehensive plan, and at the end of the day, that is the standard by which we have to judge these applications,” he said. “And that reality, for me anyway, leads to me supporting things that I don’t personally love, but I’m in a situation where we have a job to do.”
“It does feel like we are continually chipping away at the retail and the business to put residential up,” said Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large). She said for her, it was a close decision.
“It feels a little bad-faith-y at this point, when you’ve come in this many times to take out civic space and retail space and business space for more homes,” she said. “…I’m going to support this, not happily, and I won’t be supporting anything else One Loudoun brings in if this is what the application is going to look like.”
Supervisors on Oct. 18 voted 7-2 in favor of the application, with Umstattd and Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) opposed.
(1) comment
Theis BOS and future BOS need ti quit approving every housing project, I am not sure any of the affected schools have any room and the contributions made by the developer will never put a dent into the cost to the county.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.