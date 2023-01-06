Supervisors on Dec. 14 unanimously voted to create a new Flood Mitigation and Protection Grant Program, available specifically for homeowners in the Selma Estates subdivision plagued by flooding.
Homes in the subdivision north of Leesburg, built by developer Stanley Martin Homes with infrastructure designed by consulting firm christopher consultants, have faced repeated flooding since 2013 although FEMA’s floodplain maps did not show those homes at a serious risk of flooding when they bought them.
County supervisors for years have sought a way to help those homeowners. In 2019 an independent study of options proposed by christopher consultants to mitigate the flooding problems found for some homes, the only feasible option was to buy the houses out. Supervisors set aside $3.4 million in Fiscal Year 2022 as match funding to help win FEMA grants funding for flood mitigation. According to a staff report for the Dec. 14 meeting, the county was unsuccessful in winning that funding, and most of the local money is still available. In 2022, the county paid out $550,000 and set aside $25,000 for engineering services, leaving approximately $2.84 million still unspent.
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation expanding how localities could use stormwater grant funds like Loudoun’s. Previously those funds could only be used to fund building or repairing stormwater management facilities or erosion and sediment control. Loudoun’s new Flood Mitigation and Protection Grant Program is based on new state legislation permitting the county to use that money for flood mitigation and protection work.
The new local grant program can be used to reimburse a range of costs, according to the guidelines governing it, such as for raising or demolition structures, abandoning and filling basements, floodproofing houses, protective equipment, the costs and fees of designing and building flood mitigation projects, and projects to make a building compliant with county zoning’s floodplain management requirements. Other types of funding may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Grants are capped at $205,0000, but the program guidelines note the county may adjust that cap for specific projects.
Supervisor voted unanimously to create the new Flood Mitigation and Protection Grant Program.
