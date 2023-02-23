County supervisors are set to add three new jurisdictions to its sister city partnerships, bringing in Greater Noida, India; Canelones, Uruguay; and Tema, Ghana.
“These are cultural, educational, social and business reasons that we pursue sister cities,” Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said at a finance committee meeting Feb. 14. “From a DED perspective, sister cities are one of the most important tools we have to enter international business development.”
Greater Noida is a planned suburban area outside the city of Noida, created in 1976 and administered by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, an agency of the state government of Uttar Pradesh. Noida itself is a satellite city of the Indian capital city Delhi, which is 19 miles northwest of Greater Noida. According to a county staff report, it is a fast-growing suburban area with metro rail connections to Delhi, an estimated population of 139,000, and features data center and manufacturing business, including $2.7 billion of data center investment.
Canelones is the seat of the Municipality of Canelones and capital of the department of Canelones, similar to a U.S. state. It has an estimated population above 520,000, with a large information and communication technology industry, growing tech sector, and data center and undersea cable opportunities.
Tema is Ghana’s largest seaport city, handling about 80% of Ghana’s import and export cargo, and the country’s largest industrial hub, with ongoing investments in fiber optic connectivity and plans for a new data center. Major employes include Volta Aluminum, Tema Oil Refinery, Nestle Ghana, Sentuo Steel and Tema Shipyard.
Rizer said the county staff look for sister cities considering major world cities and surrounding areas that, considering possible alignments with Loudoun, data like foreign direct investment and per capita gross domestic product, development levels, and economic, social and cultural trends.
“We don’t present these communities without a lot of consideration. These are data-driven suggestion that we have for you,” Rizer said.
The Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21 voted to approve those new sister cities, and authorize the county chair to sign agreements with them. The partnerships, once formalized, will join Holmes County, MI; Main-Taunus-Kreis, Germany; Goyang City, South Korea; Gangneung City, South Korea; and New Taipei, Taiwan as Loudoun’s sister cities.
