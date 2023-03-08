Loudoun supervisors have allocated the final $7.5 million of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funding.
That will include $1 million to hire a nonprofit vendor to administer childcare provider grants, and another $1 million reserved for supports after a planned childcare needs assessment is complete. $1 million will go toward studies of transportation equity and maximizing the county’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act grant funding.
Another $2.55 million is set aside to support human service nonprofits, such as a creating a one-stop searchable directory of mental health and developmental disability services, money to help cover the costs such as hotel rooms because of the increase in people looking for a place to stay at local shelters, and cash incentives to landlords to encourage them to work with nonprofits serving people who are at risk or already homeless.
$450,000 will support training for small businesses, and $1.5 million will add to the $2 million of ARPA money already dedicated for a new housing information management software system in the county government.
ARPA requires funds to be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. Supervisors voted 7-0-2, with County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.