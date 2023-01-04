With county board meetings often lasting into the early hours of the morning, supervisors on Jan. 3 made tweaks to their rules of order to try to get the public’s business done earlier in the evening.
Among those changes, for the first time this year Board of Supervisors meetings will have a midnight cutoff. When midnight comes, the new rules of order will require supervisors to either end the meeting after wrapping up their current agenda item, or vote by a two-thirds supermajority to continue the meeting.
The current county board and the prior board, since County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) took the gavel, have made late-night meetings a regular occurrence despite repeated conversations on both boards about making those meetings shorter. In the four-year term before she took the dais, only three Board of Supervisors meetings lasted past midnight; most lasted only a few hours. Last year, seven board meetings lasted past midnight, including two public hearings. Their longest meeting of the year, which began Feb. 1, lasted nine hours and 44 minutes.
And supervisors have been advised those late night meetings contribute to staff turnover, as county staff members seek better jobs after being kept at work and away from their homes and families until the early morning hours.
Some supervisors were unsure about the midnight cutoff.
“My only consternation is that if we don't do something, it goes to the next meeting and that makes that meeting longer, or the next meeting and that makes that meeting longer,” Randall said. “So at some point you’ve got to do it anyway.”
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said the rule could become a tool for some supervisors to avoid a vote on something they don’t support. And Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) argued the rule could make it harder for the public to keep track of their government.
“Paramount to me is, the public has a right to know when we are going to be hearing items and making decisions on items. And if it's on the agenda for a particular night, the public, the applicants, staff, everybody has a right to know that that item is going to be heard that night,” she said. And she said delaying items two weeks to the board’s next business meeting only means another two weeks “for lobbying, and pressure, and discussions on item that we should probably just be taking care of and getting them off our plate.”
But the majority of supervisors, including Randall, supported the new rule.
“The public is not going to be sitting up here with us until 12:30 and 1 o'clock. By that time, the public has left, and they mad,” she said.
“It’s going to be that failsafe to encourage us to move the meeting along, debate, and then vote,” said Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling).
And Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), who pushed for the new rule, said it’s not a mandatory delay for any meeting items.
“It's just a touch point where, hey, at midnight, or soon thereafter once we get done talking about whatever it is we're talking about, we're going to talk about when we're going to end this meeting. Because oh, by the way, it's the next day,” he said.
And he said it could be particularly helpful this year—an election year.
“I think it would be helpful to have in the back of supervisors’ minds to only say what's needed and not to […] just talk just to talk,” he said. “Especially in this last year, where everybody’s running for re-election, and I noticed in my last term, in the last year—and I’m guilty of it myself—sometimes I want to talk just to talk because it's a campaign issue or something like that. Let's avoid that.”
“The number one reason the meetings go so long is because of all the talking. Stop talking and we'll be off the dais faster,” Randall said.
Supervisors voted to add the new rule 7-1-1, with Briskman opposed and Letourneau abstaining.
The midnight cutoff resembles a rule already on the books at the county Planning Commission, where the rules of order hold that the commissions doesn’t take up new items after 10:30 p.m. and adjourns promptly at 11 p.m. That can be waived by a simple majority vote.
Other changes were adopted unanimously.
This year, board business meetings, where most votes take place, will start an hour earlier at 4 p.m. Public hearings will still begin at 6 p.m. The new rules of order also encourage board members to present ceremonial resolutions “at appropriate venues, such as locations meaningful to the organization or individual receiving recognition” rather than during county board meetings. Supervisors are also urged during discussions from the dais to “reserve their time for questions that have not been answered clearly in writing in the Board’s packet or in advance by staff.” And two sections of supervisors speaking have been combined into one, giving each supervisor five minutes total for required disclosures, updates from regional bodies on which they serve and their own comments.
Those rules join existing rules such as time limits for discussions, presentations, and public input.
Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) also noted he plans to begin meetings of the Transportation and Land Use Committee, which he chairs, an hour earlier at 5 p.m. this year.
If the supervisors would stop the politicking that takes place at board meetings -- there would be plenty of time to do the people's business. I'm really not impressed with any of these characters. They don't realize they're public servants -- not leeches that feed freely off the public trough. Off to the dungeons!
