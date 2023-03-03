The Board of Supervisors' finance committee is recommending the addition of an Eastern Loudoun County Community Arts Center and a southern Loudoun service center to the county’s long-range capital plans.
Both are, for now, placeholders for projects beyond the Capital Improvement Program’s six-year planning window, but also start the county staff planning for how to fund those projects in future budget cycles—and open the door to making deals with developers to build them.
Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) said she’s heard from the community about the lack of an arts center.
“It’s for those who may not be able to use the larger facilities because they are very expensive,” she said. “This is for our local folks who want to do plays or music, I know we have an orchestra, an area for them to hold their equipment—all these sorts of things that we have in the county that a lot of people don’t know about, because we don’t have a facility for them to use.”
She said she’s heard from people who say they go to Reston, Fairfax or Arlington to see an orchestra or play, and an arts center could also attract people from outside Loudoun to see performances. Supervisors directed county staff members to come back to the committee with options for the scope of that arts center, to create more specific plans for it in the future.
During a budget public hearing the next night, arts advocate Betty O’Lear applauded that vote, and urged the full Board of Supervisors to follow suit.
“Schools roads, sports facilities, housing, environmental programs, and many other services are vital and require significant funding. Unfortunately, arts are often considered secondary to these demands. We believe this demonstrates a failure to understand the positive impact the arts can have socially and economically,” she said.
Finance committee Chair Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) has expressed skepticism about funding an arts center, arguing that is not a use for public funds.
“We have heard the arguments that promoting and funding the arts should be a private enterprise. We believe that this is a view that ignores the need to make art available to a widely diverse population,” O’Lear said.
Meanwhile, a southern Loudoun service center in the Rt. 50 corridor, Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said, would help an underserved community.
“All the services the county offers are either in Leesburg or Sterling, and it’s certainly true that this is a relatively affluent part of the county, there are still many, many individuals who have need for everything from early intervention to mental health services, and those are all easily a 24-35 minute drive away,” he said.
After the School Board delayed improvements at Dominion and Potomac Falls high schools in its own capital plans to free up money to rebuild Park View High School, supervisors later this year will also consider funding those projects sooner with money from the county’s year-end fund balance. After the county closes its books on a fiscal year, it typically has as much as a $100 million in unspent funds, some of which is used for one-time expenses like construction projects.
After Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) could not find support on the committee to fund those projects immediately out of a contingency fund, he asked supervisors to send that discussion to their December fund balance talks. They will consider spending the $4.39 million estimated to fund a weight room expansion at Dominion, and press boxes and tennis court lighting at Dominion and Potomac Falls.
Supervisors approved all of those plans 3-0-2, with County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) absent. The capital budget changes will go to the full Board of Supervisors for approval when they vote on their annual budget in early April.
More changes could be on the way.
The committee also directed county staff members to come up with options to fund a number of road projects sooner by delaying funding to extend Prentice Drive from Lockridge Road, across Loudoun County Parkway to the intersection of Shellhorn Road and Metro Center Drive. That $150 million project is up for major funding next fiscal year, with some funding beginning this year and some design work already done.
Letourneau said since that project was planned, things on the ground have changed and there are now higher priorities for that money.
“When we first started the planning around this, the land use of this area was not known. We were talking about potentially having pretty high density residential development just outside the 65 LDN [airport noise zone] on the Loudoun County Parkway corridor. It did not develop that way,” Letourneau said. “It is data center alley today, and it will continue to be throughout this entire corridor, which just does not generate much traffic.”
Two of the other projects that could be moved up, he said, also make the same road connection. He suggested planned projects to extend Shellhorn Road, extend and widen Westwind Drive, and to widen Route 7, Loudoun County Parkway, and Braddock Road as options. Other committee members also suggested moving up plans to build bus stops. Committee members plan to hear those options on March 8.
Ok a few questions:
Why do we always have to fund things out of the budget cycle?
Why are we paying for weight rooms for high schools? The school board has a budget and a capital improvement budget and weight rooms belong to schools. Why are we paying for that out of the general county fund?
They scammed us out of about 10 Million a few years ago for a new locker room out of the general fund, I guess that give them the right to come back for more?
We have left over money and I am sure we can pay down debt, or use it for next year's budget.
Obviously the BoS doesn't look at the listed events in the newspaper to see the events all over Loudoun. Franklin Park center for the Arts and the Tally Ho are just two of many venues to enjoy the arts. So avoid spending taxpayers dollars.
This is how we, the taxpayers of Loudoun, ended up paying for a stadium that nobody uses.
Pet projects will eventually doom this county to New Jersey-like property tax bills. Where you will no longer have to concern yourself with planning a family vacation or putting braces on your kids. Nope, every penny will go toward feeding the government spending monster.
Expect a never-ending stream of annual +5% to 10% tax bill increases. This will get ugly. And you can thank a financially-illiterate (D) for that.
Indeed. Where is the 50 milliopn dollar plus "multi use" soccer stadium? The one the board said could be used for all kinds of events such as graduations, and concerts and arts, and and and and...
It was a con job all along. BTW, how are the payments back to the tax payers going?
