Loudoun County and the Prevention Alliance of Loudoun will host its second annual Summer Wellness Fest on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sterling Community Center.
The free festival is open to all ages and will feature music, food trucks, games, arts and crafts, and a variety of health and wellness vendors to offer information about and connections to wellness services over the summer.
More than 30 agencies and organizations will be on hand. Those will range from government agencies like the Loudoun County Health Department and Loudoun Fire-Rescue, to nonprofits including LAWS and Loudoun Literacy Council, to businesses including Bach to Rock music school, Inova health system, Irene Dance Studio and local restaurants.
The Loudoun County Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services leads the Prevention Alliance of Loudoun or PAL, a coalition of youth, Loudoun County agencies, faith-based organizations, other community stakeholders and parents dedicated to mental health awareness and substance misuse prevention efforts. More information about PAL is online at loudoun.gov/preventionalliance or by emailing prevention@loudoun.gov.
The Sterling Community Center is located at 120 Enterprise St. in Sterling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.