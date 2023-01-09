Most of Loudoun’s representatives in the General Assembly—including several that will no longer represent Loudoun after the 2023 session under new election districts—attended a listening session Saturday, Jan. 7 before they head back to Richmond.
They heard arguments from members of the community on topics ranging from gun laws, to school choice, to local zoning authority.
Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk urged state legislators not to take over local zoning authority, a perennial topic in the General Assembly.
“It is the local government that is closest to the people, and it is the local government that should be making decisions about what goes where in that locality," she said. "Having someone from southwest Virginia making development decisions about what should be built in Leesburg is not fair to anyone.”
Although zoning authority is largely reserved for localities, the General Assembly has occasionally written itself into those decisions, such as a laws preventing sex offender treatment services in residential zones; limiting local oversight of agricultural operations or businesses with a state farm winery, limited brewery or limited distillery license; or limiting proffer agreements in rezoning applications.
Loudoun Community Services Board Vice Chair Julia Richardson asked legislators to fund the $16.1 million cost to build a new regional Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Facility, a facility the county estimates would provide capacity for 36 people for short-term stabilization and assessments for people in crisis. In 2021, the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services closed admissions at five of the commonwealth’s eight adult psychiatric hospitals, citing a staffing shortage. The proposed regional facility is hoped to relieve some of the need for mental and behavioral health services—and the pressure on emergency rooms and inpatient facilities—amid the state’s shortages.
“By having this kind of facility, we can prevent or redirect people away from emergency rooms,” Richardson said.
And a group of neighbors organizing around Gleedsville Road west of Leesburg asked legislators to help them with an issue at the intersection of local zoning and mental health: controversial plans to build a group home facility in a cluster of three houses in the rural area. The company Newport Healthcare plans a mental and behavioral health group home for young adults, according to testimony at the Board of Zoning appeals.
Nearby residents have organized into Protect Loudoun, trying to halt the group home and arguing it would make their area more dangerous and also endanger the nonprofit next door, A Farm Less Ordinary, which employs people with developmental and intellectual disabilities to work on the farm in a supported environment. The nonprofit’s co-founder and Executive Director Greg Masucci told the Board of Zoning Appeals during an April 2022 hearing, the proposal endangers their work and could mean they have to shut down due to parental, liability and insurance concerns. He said, “all it takes is one incident” between a client at Newport and an employee at the nonprofit to cause “irreparable harm,” according to a transcript of the hearing.
Those neighbors continue to oppose the group home in an ongoing Circuit Court case, seeking to overturn a zoning decision allowing the facility by-right.
Burk also asked state legislators not to take away any local taxing authority, and congratulated them on new legislation allowing a five-cent local plastic bag tax, but asked that any bag tax collected in Leesburg go to Leesburg government.
Currently those taxes are imposed by and go to counties or cities, not towns. By state law, retailers keep one cent of the tax; and the rest must be used for cleaning the environment, providing education programs designed to reduce environmental waste, mitigating pollution and litter, or providing reusable bags to recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants, and Children benefits.
Members of the Loudoun chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America asked legislators to keep pushing on gun laws, such as by protecting red flag laws that allow courts to temporarily take firearms away from someone when there is “probable cause to believe that a person poses a substantial risk of personal injury to himself or others in the near future by such person's possession or acquisition of a firearm.”
And they pushed to go further, tackling the issues of “ghost guns,” unregistered guns built at home without serial numbers, and holding firearms manufacturers liable in court for gun violence.
And members of SEIU Virginia 512, a union of Loudoun County government employees, asked for continued support for collective bargaining. The General Assembly recently passed legislation that lets localities allow some public employees to organize, and county supervisors have voted to allow that in Loudoun. The county government is in the process of standing up administration to handle collective bargaining, and funding for that administration will be considered this year’s budget deliberations.
County planner and SEIU member Stacey Fedewa asked legislators to expand collective bargaining rights to all public employees, including home care workers, childcare workers, higher education workers and state employees.
Wally Bunyea asked the legislature to support more options for schools such as charter schools. He argued that “competition enriches American society … it improves prices, products and services.”
“Whatever your problem was with schools in the last few years, if you had them—maybe safety, closures, or virtual learning, or masking—they’re solved by school choice,” he said.
And Patricia Morrissey, as a member of campaign finance reform group BigMoneyOutVA, asked legislators to work to get the influence of money out of politics.
The 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly convenes Wednesday, Jan. 11.
This article was updated Jan. 9 at 9:14 p.m.
