Loudoun County on Tuesday will resume collecting $1 fares on its Silver Line bus routes, including paratransit bus service.
In November, the Board of Supervisors approved a temporary fare waiver for Silver Line bus routes to promote the use of bus services to Metrorail.
Loudoun Transit offers commuter, local, paratransit and Silver Line bus services, including 21 new Silver Line bus routes that began Nov. 15, taking passengers to and from the Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway stations in Loudoun County and the Innovation and Reston Town Center stations in Fairfax County.
Starting Jan. 3, fares may be paid with a SmarTrip card or exact cash.
Go to loudoun.gov/silverlinebusroutes for more information about Silver Line bus routes and schedules, loudoun.gov/busfare for more information on fares, and loudoun.gov/buschanges and loudoun.gov/rideralerts for information on service changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.