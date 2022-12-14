The Loudoun County Department of Housing & Community Development is accepting proposals through Jan. 23 from the owners of rental properties to contract with the county for Project-Based Vouchers.
Vouchers will be awarded to rental property owners for assistance tied to specific rental housing units, either newly constructed or rehabilitated.
Proposals will be evaluated based on an owner’s experience and capability to manage or build rental housing as identified in the proposal. Applications should address to what extent the project deconcentrates poverty and expands housing and economic opportunities; fulfills a critical housing need identified in the Loudoun County Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan; is located near transportation, education and employment centers, and in a census tract undergoing significant revitalization as a result of federal, state or local dollars invested, where there are meaningful opportunities for educational and economic advancement; and if applicable, provides services for special populations on-site or in the immediate area.
Proposals must be submitted electronically by email to hcv@loudoun.gov no later than 5 p.m., Jan. 23. For more information, go to loudoun.gov/projectbasedvouchers or contact Tandi Butler in the Department of Housing & Community Development by email at tandi.butler@loudoun.gov or phone at 703-771-5204.
