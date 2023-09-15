Loudoun County will celebrate Recovery Month in partnership with the Prevention Alliance of Loudoun and Loudoun Serenity House by hosting the third annual Loudoun Recovery Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Douglass Community Center.
The festival is free and open to all ages and will feature music, food, raffle prizes, and a variety of health and wellness vendors. About 40 agencies are expected to participate such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Inova Comprehensive Addiction Treatment Services, LAWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, Loudoun Hunger Relief, Northern Virginia Family Service, and county and state departments and agencies.
More information about the Prevention Alliance of Loudoun is online at loudoun.gov/preventionalliance, and about the county Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services at loudoun.gov/mhsadsprevention or by calling 703-771-5155.
The Douglass Community Center is located at 407 E. Market Street in Leesburg.
