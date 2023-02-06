The Loudoun County Public Library again is ranking as one of America’s best public libraries by Library Journal, the industry’s leading publication.
It is the third consecutive year LCPL has earned the Star Library designation, and the seventh year overall.
Less than 5% of the 5,359 public libraries measured in the 2022 national survey earned the America’s Star Library designation; of the 258 named nationwide, just six are in Virginia.
“Whether it was welcoming people into our branches, delivering books to them in their cars, or serving their needs online, our staff never wavered in its commitment to serving our customers,” Loudoun County Public Library Director Chang Liu stated. “I’m grateful for the diligent library governance by the Board of Trustees and the tremendous support from county leadership and the community.”
Now in its 15th year, the Library Journal index compares U.S. libraries with their peers based on eight per capita output measures: circulation of physical materials, number of visitors, program attendance, public internet computer use, electronic circulation, WiFi sessions, website visits and database use.
For more information, go to library.loudoun.gov/Your-Library/Awards.
