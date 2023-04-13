People who own vehicles in Loudoun will soon get their personal property tax bills, as car prices remain high. According to the Loudoun County Commissioner of the Revenue, the values of many of the used vehicles in the county once again went up over the last year.
This year, the Board of Supervisors approved an assessment ratio, charging taxes on 95% of vehicles’ assessed value rather than the whole value. On top of that, they approved property tax relief of 33% for 2023, which applies to the first $20,000 of value. That’s up from 27% relief last year. And they lowered the personal property tax rate, which applies to vehicles, for the first time since 1987 this year, dropping it 5 cents to $4.15 per $100 of assessed value.
Property tax bills are issued in halves due May 5 and Oct. 5.
Anyone with questions about the assessed values of their vehicles may contact the Office of the Commissioner of Revenue at cartax@loudoun.gov or 703-777-0260.
