The county Planning Commission in June reported on its work during 2022, which in addition to work on the county’s Zoning Ordinance Rewrite included decisions on 66 legislative cases, comprised of 112 separate applications.
The commission reported holding 12 public comment sessions, hearing from 207 speakers, and 15 work sessions.
Notable cases included Rivana at Innovation Station, 1,745 new units at One Loudoun, the Rt. 15 North Widening and Safety Improvements plan, the Airport Overlay Impact District update, and the Red Hill Community comprehensive plan amendment to allow central water and sewer there.
The Board of Supervisors was friendlier to developers than both the Planning Commission and county planners, the report shows. While the board typically votes in agreement with the commission’s recommendation, in the three cases in which they differed the county board approved projects the commission had recommended denying. That included Innovation Multifamily, a proposal to build 415 apartments across Innovation Avenue from the Rivana project, which both the commission and county planners recommended against; plans for a 132-foot cell tower at Mickie Gordon Memorial Park near Middleburg; and part of the proposal to build a 100-megawatt, 835-acre solar array at Dulles International Airport.
The Planning Commission recommended approving a request to rezone land at Dulles International Airport to an industrial district, but not amending that industrial district to permitting solar arrays by-right. That would have required the airports authority and Dominion to apply for a zoning special exception, an attempt to give the county more oversight over the project’s environmental impacts through that application.
The Board of Supervisors, after deliberating in committee, decided to instead approve both applications, clearing the way for the project.
The commission consists of nine members, one appointed by each county supervisor, and advises the board on land use policy and decisions. Its votes on most legislative applications, such as rezoning requests, are advisory to the board. It can also grant certain requests on its own authority with a commission permit, which stands unless overturned by the Board of Supervisors.
