County planners are recommending an update to the decade-old formula used to calculate how much money developers would contribute to offset their impact on the road network. The changes would move more of the cost of those road projects to taxpayer-funded local, state and federal sources.
The proposed new formulas would cut more than half off most contributions developers would be expected to make through rezoning proffer agreements.
Currently when developers apply to rezone land to allow new residential construction, negotiations for an associated proffer agreement start at $6,000 per unit, regardless of type. That standard was set in 2014 based on an estimate of the average costs to mitigate new units’ impacts on the regional road network, according to a report prepared for the county finance committee.
New formulas proposed by county staff would cut that contribution by anywhere from $2,100 to $4,900 per unit, depending on unit type. Those formulas were developed based on average cost per mile for Loudoun to build roads and the number of vehicle trips associated with various housing types. New contributions would be $1,100 per age-restricted apartment unit, $1,700 per apartment unit, $2,200 per stacked unit, $2,400 per townhouse, and $3,900 per single-family detached home.
A theoretical 597-unit example development calculated in the report would be expected to pay roughly $1.1 million in road contributions under the new system, $2.5 million less than the current system. Other capital offsets, such as the $1,000 per unit transit contribution, are unchanged.
(3) comments
I’m appalled at the thought of reducing the proffer. The construction vehicles tear up the roads at an unprecedented rate. The rate should actually be increased!
OK, OK let's just calm down here, we need to see which county employee or BOS staff member is on the Doll with the development community and see how much they are making. Once again, if this passes, the people paying taxes get screwed and the developer walks away smiling and happy.
This is ludicrous. At a time when construction costs are skyrocketing, the County staff recommend that costs be shifted from developers to taxpayers. Corruption on Harrison Street runs deep.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.