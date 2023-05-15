Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes food truck

Visitors wait in line for Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes food truck at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival May 13.

 Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now

Over a dozen food trucks gathered at Segra Field on Saturday for Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services’ second annual Food Truck Festival.

Despite off-and-on rain, visitors enjoyed a wide variety of food, free axe throwing, a cornhole tournament and live music from local artists including Sela Campbell and Todd Rocks and Pour Decisions.

Photo Gallery: LoCo Food Truck Festival 2023

