Over a dozen food trucks gathered at Segra Field on Saturday for Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services’ second annual Food Truck Festival.
Despite off-and-on rain, visitors enjoyed a wide variety of food, free axe throwing, a cornhole tournament and live music from local artists including Sela Campbell and Todd Rocks and Pour Decisions.
Visitors wait in line for Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes food truck at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival May 13.
Many visitors at Loudoun County’s second annual Food Truck Festival brought their furry friends to enjoy the fresh air and festivities.
Visitors wait in line for the Skrimp Shack food truck at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival May 13.
Visitors at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival compete in a cornhole tournament May 13.
Visitors at Loudoun County’s second annual Food Truck Festival were given the chance to try free axe throwing in Primal Axe’s mobile axe throwing trailer May 13.
Todd Rocks and Pour Decisions performs at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival May 13.
Visitors gathered at Segra field on Saturday for the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival to listen to live music, try a variety of food and participate in a cornhole tournament.
Sela Campbell performs at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival May 13.
Visitors wait in line for Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes food truck at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival May 13.
Many visitors at Loudoun County’s second annual Food Truck Festival brought their furry friends to enjoy the fresh air and festivities.
Visitors wait in line for the Skrimp Shack food truck at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival May 13.
Visitors at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival compete in a cornhole tournament May 13.
Visitors at Loudoun County’s second annual Food Truck Festival were given the chance to try free axe throwing in Primal Axe’s mobile axe throwing trailer May 13.
Todd Rocks and Pour Decisions performs at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival May 13.
Visitors gathered at Segra field on Saturday for the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival to listen to live music, try a variety of food and participate in a cornhole tournament.
Sela Campbell performs at the second annual Loudoun County Food Truck Festival May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.