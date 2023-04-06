The Prevention Alliance of Loudoun will host two free educational webinars in April on parenting strategies to support teens, “How to Talk About the Portrayal of Drug Use in Popular Media” and “Supporting Adolescent Mental Health.”
Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.
The Prevention Alliance of Loudoun, or PAL, is a coalition of youth, parents, county government agencies, nonprofit organizations and other community stakeholders dedicated to behavioral health awareness and substance use prevention efforts. It is coordinated by the county Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services.
Go to loudoun.gov/mhsadsprevention for detailed information about each event and to register.
