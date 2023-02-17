County staff members continue to prepare for the transition to a locally administered Loudoun Health Department planned for July 1.
Currently, the Health Department, like most in the commonwealth, is a state agency staffed by state employees. From the outside, it may be difficult to spot the change to a locally administered department. The county health department will still face the same requirements and provide the same services as the state-run health department, and its employees will largely be the same people with the same access to state systems.
Supervisors approved the switch to a locally administered health department in July 2021 largely for staffing and efficiency reasons—according to a county staff report from that time, the state department is resulted in duplication of efforts, administrative inefficiencies and inequities between staffers as the department is served by both state and local employees and resources. Staff from the Department of Finance and Budget estimated changing to a local department would save 41 working hours a month just documenting travel expenses.
Staff members at the time pointed out a common problem in state funded positions—they are typically underpaid for Northern Virginia, and often paid less than county employees doing equivalent jobs, leading to recruitment, retention and morale problems.
The change would also allow the county to take more proactive, locally focused action in the department.
The county originally planned to make the switch during the current fiscal year, but supervisors delayed that switch during last year’s budget talks. The county now plans to sign a standardized agreement with the Virginia Department of Health this spring, and to start bringing on local positions this year in preparation for the switch.
Supervisors in December created 15 new full-time jobs at the county, hoping to fill positions currently vacant under the state, along with a number of administrative changes such as transitioning state employees to the county benefits package.
The exact cost to the county is still being worked out. The state will provide the county similar funding to what it provides now, and the switch comes with some new revenues, including grants currently going to the health department and fees charged for it services.
(2) comments
Curious to know what are the differences in benefits. Retirement, health insurance, etc.
It will be staffed by the same people doing the same job with the same services provided. So it is simple a pay raise for those employees which will now be paid out of the county budget rather than the state budget. Doesn’t sound great to me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.