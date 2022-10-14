County supervisors on Oct. 6 took another step toward a planned $64.3 million expansion and renovation of the Adult Detention Center.
The project was delayed by a state-mandated planning process resulting in changes to project plans. Supervisors last week signed a non-binding resolution indicating their intent to move ahead with the project, a necessary hoop to jump through to get the state Board of Local and Regional Jails and Department of Corrections to review that required planning, a Community Based Corrections Plan and a needs assessment and study for the expansion.
The county also plans to seek a 25% reimbursement for eligible project costs from the state jails board after construction is complete.
The project includes a 40,000 square foot addition and partial remodel to the county jail, including four new housing units specifically designed to serve at-risk detainee groups, including male and female re-entry, female medically assisted treatment for detainees suffering from addiction, and male mental health, specialized care the county jail does not currently offer. It also may include classroom, kitchen and laundry expansions, a medical area renovation, office space, records storage, and a storage and maintenance expansion.
Funding for the project is scheduled to begin in Fiscal Year 2025.
I'd like to see a new housing area designed for LGBT+ inmates. I'm not saying every LGBT+ inmate would have to be housed there. But for those who request it -- those at risk of being raped & assaulted -- it would be a positive resource. Loudoun is in a unique position to lead the way on this type of inmate housing. Please don't let it be a missed opportunity!
